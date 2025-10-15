Archroma Packaging Technologies strengthens its global presence with three new Centers of Innovation

On a growth path

Archroma Packaging Technologies, a market leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announces the establishment of three new Global Centers of Innovation (COI) dedicated to driving advancements across key packaging and specialty markets. The new COI underscore Archroma Packaging Technologies’ commitment to delivering breakthrough technologies, closer collaboration with customers, and industry-leading sustainable innovation, worldwide.

The three Global Centers of Innovation in Mumbai, India; Prat, Spain; and Charlotte, USA are strategically positioned within the fastest growing regions of each market allowing for greater visibility into real-time market trends and customer needs.

The first global COI to open was in Mumbai, India on September 5th 2025. The Center has been built with state-of-the-art equipment to cater to the numerous product verticals serviced by Archroma Packaging Technologies within the flexible packaging and wood market segments. The opening of the COI in India is an important milestone that further supports Archroma Packaging Technologies’ commitment to building a sustainable future.

Dinakar Gnanamgari, VP of Innovation & Portfolio Expansion at Archroma Packaging Technologies, comments: “The COI in Mumbai will focus on providing sustainable and value-added solutions to serve important end market segments in the Asia Pacific region and will work in close collaboration with our regional application centers.”

The second Center of Innovation in Prat, Spain opened on September 17th 2025 further enhancing Archroma Packaging Technologies global footprint within Europe. This Center’s focus will be on tape & label and is equipped with advanced laboratories and state-of-the-art equipment to better support customers in advancing performance, circularity and sustainability of packaging solutions, and to develop the next generation of tape & label solutions.

The third COI will open later this year in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA with a focus on fiber & board packaging and biomaterials. Gnanamgari adds: “The three Centers of Innovation in India, Spain and the USA will be instrumental in scaling up our global footprint with a view to creating innovation and next-generation solutions. We are proud to continually invest in strategic capabilities and grow with our customers across the globe.”

The continued expansion of Archroma Packaging Technologies’ network underscores its unwavering commitment to pioneering differentiated and high-performance solutions. These new Centers of Innovation represent a strategic investment in accelerating the development of technologies that empower Archroma Packaging Technologies’ customers to transition toward more efficient and sustainable solutions. By fostering collaboration, advancing research and scaling innovation, Archroma Packaging Technologies is not only addressing today’s challenges, but shaping the future of the industry.

About Archroma

Archroma is a global, diversified provider of specialty chemicals and dyes, dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for customers and markets worldwide. Headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland, Archroma operates with over 4,000 employees across 42 countries, including over 30 production sites. The company’s purpose is to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future for our customers and markets, empowering customers globally with local support to achieve their sustainability goals.