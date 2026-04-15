Amcor

Amcor has invested in a new production line for recyclable high-barrier films at its Amcor Flexibles site in Lugo di Vicenza, northern Italy. The recently expanded facility is designed for the production of recyclable high-barrier films for a wide range of flexible packaging formats.

The new production area enables large-scale manufacturing of high-barrier films for applications such as lidding films and pouches. These are used across various industries, including food and beverage, pet food, and healthcare products. The portfolio also includes AmLite HeatFlex – a material developed for retort applications, i.e. packaging designed for high-temperature sterilization. The technology used is intended to improve the recyclability of packaging without compromising the required barrier properties. At the same time, it supports brand owners in achieving their sustainability targets and meeting future regulatory requirements.

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The expansion of the site covers an area of around 7,000 square meters and includes all stages of the high-barrier film production process. The new infrastructure includes a quality control laboratory as well as an automated high-bay warehouse with temperature-controlled chambers in which materials can cure. This is intended to ensure consistently high quality of the finished packaging.

Elena Peron, plant manager of the site, praised the employees and the project team: “This new facility is the result of Amcor’s commitment to designing all our packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable. The expansion – combined with the expertise of our team – will help our customers transition to recyclable packaging and contribute to a more circular packaging industry.”