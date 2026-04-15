Bobst – focus on partner network

interpack 2026

With a program of partner collaborations, joint presentations, live demonstrations, and technical events, Bobst will provide insights into the latest developments in packaging production at interpack 2026 (May 7–13, Düsseldorf). The activities cover all segments of the industry – from labels and flexible packaging to folding cartons and corrugated board solutions.

The focus is on collaboration with industry partners. Through various presentations and joint appearances across the exhibition grounds, Bobst demonstrates how cooperation between technology providers, material suppliers, and packaging manufacturers leads to new solutions for production and material usage.

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At the Michelman stand (Hall 8a, B25), Nick Copeland, R&D Director Barrier Solutions at Bobst, and Thierry Van Migen, Sales Director (EMEA) at Michelman, will present current joint research and development work. The presentation titled “Expanding the Collaboration into new solutions for PPWR” will take place on Friday, May 8, at 4 p.m. It focuses on how cooperation between technology and chemical companies can contribute to solutions that address both current production requirements and regulatory developments – such as the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Across the exhibition grounds, various samples will also be shown that Bobst has developed together with partners such as tesa, Dow Chemical, Sun Chemical, Kuraray, Henkel, Polivouga, Brückner, and Michelman. These illustrate technological approaches emerging from collaboration along the value chain.

Events and demonstrations

In addition to the trade fair presence, Bobst and Reifenhäuser will host an evening reception on Tuesday, May 12, aboard the private yacht Grace Kelly on the Rhine. The event offers industry representatives an opportunity for informal exchange. Bobst will also support the Flexible Packaging Europe executive breakfast.

Interested visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Bobst Packaging Center in Bielefeld. The site serves as a demonstration and development center for packaging printing and converting. Solutions for different materials, applications, and production requirements are presented there; demonstrations can be followed both on-site and virtually.

Parallel to the trade fair, several technical events will take place in Bielefeld, addressing not only technological topics but also aspects of production organization and cost efficiency. Under the title Demo 3.0, Bobst, together with consulting partner Co-ëfficiënt, presents a machine demonstration concept based on the so-called “first pull right” methodology for job changeovers. Demonstrations are scheduled from May 6–9 and May 11–13.

In addition, Bobst highlights its European network of competence centers, where solutions for the production of labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and corrugated packaging are demonstrated and discussed with users.

About Bobst

Bobst is one of the world’s leading suppliers of equipment and services for substrate processing, printing, and converting in the labels, flexible materials, folding carton, and corrugated board sectors. The Bobst Group has defined a vision for shaping the future of packaging based on four pillars: connectivity, digitalization, automation, and sustainability.

Founded in 1890 by Joseph Bobst in Lausanne, Switzerland, Bobst operates in more than 50 countries, runs 21 production facilities in 12 countries, and employs more than 6,300 people worldwide. The company achieved a turnover of CHF 1.622 billion in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.