Global Rotogravure Association Announces International Event Series for 2026

Focus on knowledge transfer, innovation, and networking in the gravure printing industry

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) has announced its event program for the coming months, once again offering a broad range of formats for professionals across the global gravure industry. From hands-on seminars and interactive workshops to international conferences, the program provides valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and networking.

The series kicks off on May 5–6 with GRA Talks Factory in Johannesburg, South Africa. This format combines expert presentations with a factory tour, offering participants in a small-group setting in-depth insights into industrial processes and direct interaction with industry specialists.

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A series of specialized webinars will address current technical challenges. On June 8, the focus will be on “Scumming and Hazing II,” followed by additional online sessions in September (“What causes the ink to come out of the cells?”) and November (“Is your ink the right color and transparency?”). All webinars will be held via Microsoft Teams and are designed for professionals looking to deepen their technical expertise.

The digital offering is complemented by the established ProGravure series, scheduled for July 2 and November 12. These sessions provide a platform for in-depth discussions within the professional community.

A key summer highlight is the Basic Gravure Seminar, taking place from July 8–10 in Stuttgart, Germany. This hands-on seminar offers a comprehensive introduction to the gravure process—from cylinder preparation to printing—and is particularly suited for newcomers as well as professionals seeking to refresh their knowledge.

The highlight of the event calendar will be the International Gravure Days, held from October 7–9 in Munich, Germany. As the industry’s flagship annual conference, the event brings together experts, companies, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss technological developments, market trends, and the future of gravure printing. An early bird rate is available until May 31.

With this diverse event portfolio, the GRA reinforces its role as a central platform for knowledge transfer and international networking within the gravure industry. The association’s mission is to foster professional exchange and actively support the ongoing development of the technology.

Further information and registration details for all events are available via the respective GRA event pages.