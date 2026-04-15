Simpak joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

New Member

The Global Rotogravure Association (GRA) is pleased to welcome Simpak as its newest member. The company strengthens the association’s global network with its expertise in OPP rotogravure printing and efficient industrial production processes.

Simpak delivers adaptive rotogravure printing solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Its comprehensive industrial approach covers the entire process chain—from photoengraving to final delivery—ensuring reliable quality and optimized production performance for packaging and label applications.

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A strong understanding of customer requirements allows Simpak to provide targeted and practical solutions. The company’s streamlined internal organization, short decision-making chains, and efficient data management enable fast project execution and responsive customer support.

Simpak also places a strong focus on cost transparency across the production process. By considering all manufacturing stages—from photoengraving to delivery—the company develops financially efficient solutions while maintaining high-quality standards.

Customer satisfaction lies at the core of Simpak’s philosophy. Continuous research and development activities aim to further improve efficiency, performance, and innovation across all operational areas.

By joining the GRA, Simpak underlines its commitment to global collaboration and knowledge exchange within the gravure industry, contributing to the ongoing development and promotion of rotogravure printing worldwide.