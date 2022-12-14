Vetaphone

As the global market slowly recovers from the effect of the Covid pandemic, Danish surface treatment manufacturer, Vetaphone, reports 2022 being another record year for sales. Although travel became easier than in 2021, this year has brought other challenges for manufacturers in all sectors of the industry.

Against this background and despite component delays and shortages, Vetaphone manufactured and sold a record number of corona and plasma treatment systems in 2022. This also makes a fitting tribute to its founder Verner Eisby, whose centenary occurred earlier in the year.

High level of enquiries and sales

Supporting its decision in 2021 to forego trade shows as an exhibitor, the level of enquiries and sales this year has been at a record high across the company’s extensive portfolio of corona and plasma treaters. Vetaphone’s showroom and test lab facilities at the company’s headquarters in Denmark have allowed customers to have full demonstrations of the Vetaphone equipment, something that has been well received in 2022.

Marketing Director Jeannette Woodman explained: “We have taken the demonstration of our products a step further by having powered-up equipment in the showroom. This has not been possible until now and it offers new ways to showcase our technology and, in many ways, – be it as one-to-one online customer meetings, Masterclasses, or in person demonstrations”. The test lab adds a new dimension by offering customers the chance to test the performance of substrates prior to a commitment to commercial production.

By adopting a more focused approach to the promotion of its technology and reaching a larger customer base, Vetaphone says it has made better use of resources. Jeannette Woodman added: “We have an extensive product portfolio that spans a wide range of applications, and our customers are located all over the world. By analysing the different requirements of each industry sector and geographical region we can be far more specific in our marketing – so it now has a greater relevance to the intended audience.”