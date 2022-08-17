Acqusition of Atlapac and Inno-lok

Dazpak Flexible Packaging

Dazpak Flexible Packaging has completed the acquisitions of Atlapac Corp. and the Inno-lok Division of Polymer Packaging. This represents the third and fourth add-on acquisitions that Dazpak has completed since late 2020.

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, USA, Atlapac is a flexible-packaging and pouch converter serving the food & beverage, homecare, and healthcare end markets. The acquisition strengthens the combined companies’ ability to provide flexible packaging solutions and services in the Midwest. Headquartered in Massillon, OH, USA, Polymer is one of the leading converters of inno-lok pouches primarily focused on the food & beverage end market. Polymer’s assets will be merged with Atlapac post-close.

About Dazpak Flexible Packaging

With headquarters in Carson, CA, USA, DazPak Flexible Packaging is a flexible packaging company that prints and converts a full spectrum of flexible packaging solutions for the food & beverage, health & beauty, pet food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agricultural markets. Products include printed laminated roll stock, stand-up zipper pouches, stick packs and sachets, shrink sleeves, pressure sensitive labels, unprinted roll stock, pouches, bags, and more.