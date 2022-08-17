Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Dazpak Flexible Packaging

Acqusition of Atlapac and Inno-lok

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Acqusition of Atlapac and Inno-lok
DazPak Flexible Packaging acquired Altapac and Inno-lok Division of Polymer Packaging to improve their services in the Midwest region (Source: DazPak)

Dazpak Flexible Packaging has completed the acquisitions of Atlapac Corp. and the Inno-lok Division of Polymer Packaging. This represents the third and fourth add-on acquisitions that Dazpak has completed since late 2020.

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, USA, Atlapac is a flexible-packaging and pouch converter serving the food & beverage, homecare, and healthcare end markets. The acquisition strengthens the combined companies’ ability to provide flexible packaging solutions and services in the Midwest. Headquartered in Massillon, OH, USA, Polymer is one of the leading converters of inno-lok pouches primarily focused on the food & beverage end market. Polymer’s assets will be merged with Atlapac post-close.

Anzeige

About Dazpak Flexible Packaging 

With headquarters in Carson, CA, USA, DazPak Flexible Packaging is a flexible packaging company that prints and converts a full spectrum of flexible packaging solutions for the food & beverage, health & beauty, pet food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agricultural markets. Products include printed laminated roll stock, stand-up zipper pouches, stick packs and sachets, shrink sleeves, pressure sensitive labels, unprinted roll stock, pouches, bags, and more.

Schlagwörter: ,

Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema

Bobst Competence Center

Bobst Group increases sales and results

Weiterlesen
Gravure press Thea 9one8

Successful open-house and preparations for the K 2022 show

Weiterlesen
The use of GMG ColorCard at Siegwerk to produce digital ink drawdowns

The use of GMG ColorCard at Siegwerk to produce digital ink drawdowns

Weiterlesen
Growth acceleration with Westpak and Flexipack acquisition

Growth acceleration with Westpak and Flexipack acquisition

Weiterlesen
A new Hell Cellaxy laser to enable finest engravings

A new Hell Cellaxy laser to enable finest engravings

Weiterlesen
International Flexpack industry meets for the 1st "Inno-Meeting Europe" in Berlin

International Flexpack industry meets for the 1st “Inno-Meeting Europe” in Berlin

Weiterlesen