Sun Chemical

Acquisition of Sapici

Sun Chemical has acquired Sapici of Caronno Pertusella (Varese, Italy), a manufacturer of polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging and industrial adhesives. With this acquisition, Sun Chemical reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings, and lamination adhesives.

The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and Sapici will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives, and sealants. In addition, the acquisition of Sapici will transform Sun Chemical into an integrated player in the lamination adhesives market, directly owning assets, technologies and resources to improve the product portfolio.