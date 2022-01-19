Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Sun Chemical

Acquisition of Sapici

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Sun Chemical has acquired Sapici
The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and Sapici will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings

Sun Chemical has acquired Sapici of Caronno Pertusella (Varese, Italy), a manufacturer of polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging and industrial adhesives. With this acquisition, Sun Chemical reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings, and lamination adhesives.

The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and Sapici will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives, and sealants. In addition, the acquisition of Sapici will transform Sun Chemical into an integrated player in the lamination adhesives market, directly owning assets, technologies and resources to improve the product portfolio.

Schlagwörter: ,

Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema

Engraving certificate

Manual measuring of the cylinder no longer necessary

Weiterlesen

An ambitious and successful 50-year journey

Weiterlesen
Michelle Bryson named Global Sustainable Packaging Leader

Michelle Bryson named Global Sustainable Packaging Leader

Weiterlesen
Cylinder and aluminum sleeve recycling

Cylinder and aluminum sleeve recycling

Weiterlesen
Global gravure printing market

Global gravure printing market to reach $5.5 Billion US$ by 2027

Weiterlesen
Übernahme von Sapici durch Sun Chemical

Übernahme von Sapici

Weiterlesen