A new Hell Cellaxy laser to enable finest engravings

Saueressig Surfaces

The new Cellaxy V5 XL laser has already successfully completed the first production rolls of Saueressig Surfaces at the Vreden site. In this context it turned out just how precisely the system works, cretaing even the finest patterns and in the highest resolution.

Excellent detail variety and consistent reproducibility

The laser, which can serve a wide range of product groups in steel and copper, is used in the various segments of Saueressig Surfaces. With the demand for excellent detail variety and consistent reproducibility, engravings with the highest resolution can be realized for customers from various industries, such as the automotive, decor and hygiene industries. At the same time, the Cellaxy V5 XL is ideally suited for engraving in steel due to its high engraving speed and strong material removal. In this way, hygienic rollers, which are used in the production of paper handkerchiefs and napkins, for example, are produced with a high degree of cost-effectiveness.