Static Loop 360° for increased production safety

ENULEC

ESA Static Loop 360 is a patented further development of the ENULEC ESA technology. At its core is an iterative process of static load monitoring, which achieves highest levels of safety, especially in potentially explosive atmospheres.

Reducing the static charge of the film web to the lowest level is of utmost importance for printing and converting to avoid sparking and consequently work accidents or material damage. Single-pole ESA charges in the printing nip can further increase the static charge in printing units, rewinders, slitters and laminators. To overcome this challenge, ENULEC has optimised the collection and analysis of data by transferring the collected values into an automated process. These factors enable the system to reduce the values of the web to the lowest possible static values for safe operation.

This innovative ENULEC concept and its integration enable maximum machine efficiency, production reliability and cost-effectiveness in the fields of printing and finishing. Furthermore, for the first time, ESA and unloading systems communicate with the production machine without restrictions via several variables and can be optimally managed and adjusted depending on machine parameters or machine configuration.

About ENULEC

Since 1981, the family-run German company ENULEC has been developing innovative electrostatic print assist (ESA) systems for gravure printing as well as corresponding unloading and charging systems for the global packaging and converting industry.

The Enulec concepts offer field-proven, integral systems for the flexo and gravure printing as well as the converting industry, consisting of the ESA, unloading and load control modules, which can be expanded according to requirements. All components are networked with each other during the converting process and displayed clearly and simply on a touch screen. In addition, all recorded data can be integrated into the respective company’s own EPR software via the OPC communication standard.