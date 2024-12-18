Promoting Packaging Printing through Global Collaboration

Image-to-Print Roadshow 2024

Since 2009, the “Image-to-Print” roadshow, initiated by Daetwyler SwissTec, Janoschka, Nordmeccanica, Rossini, Siegwerk, and Windmöller & Hölscher, has been traveling the world. It recently made stops in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The interest in the conferences in the capital, Riyadh, and the key economic hub, Jeddah, was impressive, with both events attracting leading players from the packaging and printing industries.

Knowledge Transfer and Expert Conferences

The Image-to-Print partners, all of whom are respected market players, joined forces to support local packaging manufacturers, printers, brand owners, and downstream industries with comprehensive expertise in packaging printing. The conference presented market trends and innovations, sustainability strategies, as well as the latest technical developments in gravure and flexographic printing for flexible packaging, offering an excellent platform for professional discussions. The training-focused presentations and roundtable discussions at the conference provided added value for partners in the packaging printing value chain. The goal was to support the local market needs as effectively as possible.

Innovations and Future Prospects

The printing-related challenges of modern packaging are closely tied to innovations and the synchronization of suppliers within the value chain. In-depth knowledge in prepress and printing is becoming increasingly important as market trends shift towards smaller print runs, shorter delivery and production times, cost-effective production, and higher efficiency.

The original concept of “Image-to-Print,” focusing on gravure printing, emerged at Drupa 2008 when industry partners came together to inform local brand owners, retailers, and business partners about the latest technical developments and innovations.

Today, the “Printing Technology & Innovation Days for Flexible Packaging” provide deep insights into best practices in packaging printing and its dominant technologies, gravure and flexographic printing. Workshops present market trends, strategies, and the latest technical developments in areas such as inks, printing plates, gravure and flexo printing presses, as well as laminating equipment, offering a superb platform for expert discussions.

Since its launch in 2009, the Image-to-Print Roadshow has held 22 events globally, including in Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Dubai, Mexico, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Italy, Poland, Hungary, the Philippines, South Africa, India, and Turkey.

The “Printing Technology and Innovation Days” provide insights into best practices across the packaging printing value chain, focusing on circular economy, sustainability, innovations, and value-enhancing solutions.

The schedule for 2025 is already being planned, with more information to follow.