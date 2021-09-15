hubergroup

Water-based ink mixing system for colourful and sustainable packaging

More sustainability and flexibility for printers and packaging manufacturers – that is the promise of Hydro-X Green Line Premium, the new water-based ink mixing system from hubergroup Print Solutions. Customers can use the modular system to select exactly those components from the portfolio that their products require.

A wide colour gamut and a broad field of application combined with sustainability was the goal when developing this ink mixing system. All components are Cradle to Cradle Certified at Bronze level so that packaging can be designed to be both sustainable and colourful.

Since all ink concentrates, blends and additives are matched to each other and can be freely combined, Hydro-X Green Line Premium covers a wide range of applications in flexo and gravure printing – from flexible packaging made of paper, aluminium or plastic film to corrugated board or folding cartons.

To investigate and improve the environmental impact of all components of the ink mixing system with a holistic approach, hubergroup partnered with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. The Institute is committed to powering innovation for a circular economy and awards certifications based on its Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard covering comprehensive criteria in material health, material reutilization, renewable energy & carbon management, water stewardship, and social fairness.