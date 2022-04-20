Windmöller & Hölscher

Voted one of Germany’s “Top Employer” in 2022

For the ninth time in a row, Windmöller & Hölscher has been named one of Germany’s best employers by the German weekly magazine Focus.

The magazine determined the ranking in cooperation with the independent research analysts at FactField GmbH. A total of 38,000 companies were analyzed on the basis of 550,000 online evaluations. In addition, Windmöller & Hölscher achieved 18th place among the major companies in the industry ranking for mechanical and plant engineering, thus improving by two places compared to the previous year.

Anzeige

The 1,000 best companies in 33 industries are allowed to use the employer award “Focus Top national employer 2022′. “The quality seal is a good orientation for applicants and therefore valuable for us,” explains Bernd Richter, Head of Human Resources. Even more important, however, is the detailed feedback from employees in internal surveys. Windmöller & Hölscher intents to launch another employee satisfaction survey in 2022, for example on culture, facilities, training and development, and other offerings.