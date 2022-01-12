New Toluene-free Factory

Toyo Ink India Expands Gravure Ink Capacity

Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd., a member of the Tokyo-based global specialty chemicals conglomerate Toyo Ink Group, recently installed a brand new gravure ink factory at its Gujarat site along the western coast of India.

5,000 metric tons per annum

With a production capacity of more than 5,000 metric tons per annum, the new Gujarat factory is expected to boost the company’s competitive advantage in India’s rapidly growing flexible packaging market, while further strengthening the company’s regional and global supply infrastructure. In addition, the site is toluene-free and uses dedicated controls to ensure regulatory compliance and increased safety.

K.S. Murthy, deputy managing director of Toyo Ink India states, “Our initial gravure factory was built in 2012 in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh state. As our operations grew over the years, we knew it was time to further boost our capacity to help meet high levels of gravure demand and reduce supply lead times to our customers in India and around the globe. Now, with a combined capacity of 20,000 tons per annum, we will work to expand our share and product offerings in the strategic flexible packaging market where we are focusing our efforts to grow.”

Toluene-free operations

In recent years, more brands and converters are taking steps toward safer packaging materials as they are coming under increasing pressure from consumers and authorities concerning food safety. In response to rising global demand for safer printing inks, in particular for food and beverage, pharma, personal care and other sensitive applications, Toyo Ink India decided to adopt toluene-free operations, thus upholding its strong commitment to product safety and environmental protection.

Mr. Murthy adds, “While Toyo Ink India has been delivering toluene-free products in India for quite a long time, the new factory reinforces our ability to provide a seamless supply of safe and compliant products of the highest quality to our customers, while minimizing health risks to our employees and the environment at large. Among the advanced toluene-free systems that are slated for production at the new site are solvent- and water-based lamination inks, functional inks and varnishes, and other premium packaging solutions designed with the needs of brand owners and converters in mind.”

About Toyo Ink India

Established in 2007 in Delhi, Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary company of the Toyo Ink Group of Japan, is a leading single-source provider of integrated packaging and printing solutions. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of inks, coatings, color materials and other printing solutions for a wide range of industrial markets. Core products include conventional offset inks, UV-curable inks including LED-UV systems, flexographic inks, gravure inks, solvent-free lamination adhesives, inkjet inks, polyurethane resins, color masterbatches, pressure-sensitive adhesives and many more to come. Furthermore, in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, we have taken steps towards green manufacturing wherein Toyo Ink India Gujarat produces nearly all of the electricity needed to power its offices and plants through solar energy.The site generates more than 600 MWH of electricity annually. For more information on Toyo Ink India.