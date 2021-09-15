Schur Flexibles

Top position in the ESG risk rating

In its first independent ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) risk rating by Sustainalytics, as of August 2021, Schur Flexibles has come out on top in its subindustry and is ranked second in the entire “containers & packaging” industry. With an ESG Risk Rating of 9.0, the packaging specialist is the only company in the industry assessed by Sustainalytics to be at “negligible risk” of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. This top performance is based on its holistic sustainability approach to its products and processes.

The ESG Risk Ratings by Sustainalytics analyse a company’s exposure to current and potential material ESG issues and assess how its programmes and practices manage these topics. The multidimensional approach of the ratings based on management concepts and exposure allows the company to provide a holistic assessment of the ESG risks.

Schur Flexibles Group, which has been growing dynamically over the last few years, develops and produces tailor-made packaging innovations along its integrated value chain at 23 European production plants. With its investments and innovations, the Group seeks to pave the way for a circular economy. The key objectives of the company’s sustainability programmes focus on the research and development of recyclable materials, the highest resource efficiency of processes and products as well as on “zero waste”. Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies.