The agency for packaging production now also in Spain

Janoschka/Linked2Brands

The production agency Linked2Brands is supporting brand owners along the entire value chain of printed packaging and beyond. The preparation of visual assets for all consumer touch points, be it the physical or digital shelf, is one of Linked2Brands key competencies. Linked2Brands Iberia, based in Barcelona, has recently joined the agency network that was spun-off from Janoschka in 2019.

Prepress partner for the industry

For more than four decades, Janoschka has been the prepress partner for the FMCG industry, helping brand owners and converters implement their packaging projects. To meet the growing demands of the various customer groups, the company has ever since been pushing its specialisation in the dedicated markets. Spinning off the former business unit „Brands“ into a new operation as of July 1st, 2019 has been a further strategic milestone. Just like before the converter business with all prepress products and services is being managed under the Janoschka brand.

Twenty-five years of experience

Linked2Brands has more than twenty-five years of experience and solid know-how in the world of brand presentation at various touch points. Thanks to this legacy, the specialists have the entire creation and production process in mind from the outset. The brand guardians of Linked2Brands ensure not only a smooth execution of printed packaging on a physical shelf, but also the consistent brand representation for e-commerce.

Specialising in design adaptation, graphic and visual asset production, photography, print colour management along the entire premedia value chain, Linked2Brands is a production agency for brand owners It guarantees its customers the exact and consistent presentation of their brand – comprehensively and worldwide. The competence and strength in the brands business are underscored with a new brand image. With currently more than 160 staff at 11 locations in Germany, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, India, Mexico, France, Vietnam, Malaysia and Spain, the agency operates internationally via other branches of Janoschka.

About Janoschka

Janoschka, headquartered in Kippenheim, Germany, has significant expertise in the prepress area and, with more than 1,700 employees plus an annual turnover of nearly 100 million euros, is among the global market leaders in its sector. As a full service prepress provider, the company has a comprehensive product range of tooling, graphic production and consulting services. Janoschka, which was formed in 1976, and continues to be family-run, is represented globally through 28 subsidiaries in fifteen countries across Europe, Asia and South and Central America.