Sustainability report 2023 published

Siegwerk

The German provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, is pleased to present its Sustainability Report 2023, showcasing the company’s dedication to transforming Siegwerk to a sustainable business.

In the 2023 Sustainability Report, Siegwerk provides a comprehensive overview of its sustainable business strategy “HorizonNOW”, including details on its 2025 sustainability targets and progress for the years 2020 to 2022. Through quantitative metrics, Siegwerk transparently presents its achievements, challenges, and initiatives across all focus areas, including qualitative milestones for 2023.

Key highlights from the report

Innovating for safe and circular inks & coatings:Siegwerk provides insights on its product innovations and processes that enable converters and brand owners to achieve their functional, safety & sustainability targets. In 2022, Siegwerk was a three time winner of the Sustainability Awards by Packaging Europe for the product series UniNature and de-inking plastics solutions.

Comprehensive Climate Action:With the ambitious target of being net-zero by 2050 (target validated by the Science Based Target Initiative), Siegwerk showcases what is being done today to achieve this goal. Between 2020 and 2022, the company achieved a nine percent decrease in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from baseline year 2020.

Global Alignment:Insights on how Siegwerk aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Stakeholder Engagement:Collaboration is at the heart of Siegwerk’s sustainability efforts. The company actively seeks feedback from its stakeholders, including customers, partners, and the public. Explore current collaborations, like Siegwerk’s global social development program with SOS Children’s Villages, and find out how to get in touch.

This report reflects Siegwerk’s leading position to drive innovation in safe, circular, and digital packaging solutions. By working closely with its customers, brand owners, and other vital partners, Siegwerk aims to shape the future of sustainable packaging.

Read the full report here.