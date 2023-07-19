ERA

On 12 – 13 September 2023, the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is organising an English language workshop on sustainability in packaging technology. It takes place at HTWK Leipzig and will serve as an introduction to sustainability issues related to packaging materials with practical examples. The target group are all employees from packaging printing related industries interested in sustainability issues

The workshop’s focus is on the challenges posed by plastic packaging waste and the environmental footprints of products and processes. The core sustainability principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle are explored, including their applications in supply chains and the obstacles to implementation.

The agenda covers:

The basics of environmental balances

Approaches and methods

Status quo of packaging

This is followed by a part related to Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA) which provides a basic understanding of the methodology for evaluating the environmental impacts of products and services. Participants will learn about the various stages of an LCA, from goal definition and data collection to impact assessment and interpretation of results. The theoretical basics are complemented by practical examples.

About HTWK Leipzig

The HTWK Leipzig is one of the leading Universities of Applied Sciences and is establishing itself as an important part of the European university landscape. The iP³ Leipzig is one of Germany’s leading institutes in printing and packaging technology. With a lot of experience in packaging technology and a focus on sustainability and packaging, it offers ideal conditions for further education and is an important partner for companies and organizations in this field.

