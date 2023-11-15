Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

Stephan Lammers new Board Member

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Stephan Lammers, Global Director of Packaging at Saueressig (Source: ERA)

Stephan Lammers, who has served as the Global Director of Packaging at Saueressig for 15 years, has joined the ERA Board. His appointment was announced during the 88th Management Meeting, held as part of ERA’s International Gravure Days in October in Switzerland. The ERA board is confident that Stephan Lammers, with his many years of expertise in the printing industry, will help advance the association.

About ERA

Since its foundation in 1956, the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) has developed into the leading international organization of the gravure industry. Its membership includes companies from the packaging, publication and decorative printing sectors as well as associated industries such as paper and ink makers, printing and finishing equipment manufacturers, and leading cylinder engravers.

Schlagwörter: , , , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Fachzeitschrift für den Verpackungsdruck: Flexo+Tief-Druck 6-2023

Editorial: Verlorenes Terrain wieder wettmachen

Weiterlesen

Making up for lost ground

Weiterlesen

New SlimLine electroplating bath and digital process control

Weiterlesen
HelioChrome NEO cylinder

HelioChrome NEO – a process-ready and sustainable chrome plating process

Weiterlesen

ERA Award for Enulec Electrostatic

Weiterlesen
Pet food packaging market forecast to 2028

Pet food packaging market forecast to 2028

Weiterlesen