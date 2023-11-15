Stephan Lammers new Board Member

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

Stephan Lammers, who has served as the Global Director of Packaging at Saueressig for 15 years, has joined the ERA Board. His appointment was announced during the 88th Management Meeting, held as part of ERA’s International Gravure Days in October in Switzerland. The ERA board is confident that Stephan Lammers, with his many years of expertise in the printing industry, will help advance the association.

About ERA

Since its foundation in 1956, the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) has developed into the leading international organization of the gravure industry. Its membership includes companies from the packaging, publication and decorative printing sectors as well as associated industries such as paper and ink makers, printing and finishing equipment manufacturers, and leading cylinder engravers.