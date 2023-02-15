Flexo+Tief-Druck
Daetwyler SwissTec

Safer blade handling with MDC PRECUT

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Daetwyler SwissTec: Safer blade handling with MDC PRECUT
The new MDC PRECUT technology further improves precision and occupational safety with doctor blades through laser perforation (Source: Daetwyler SwissTec)

With the new MDC PRECUT technology, Daetwyler SwissTec further improves precision and occupational safety. Using laser technology, the MDC doctor blades are perforated with exact millimeter accuracy to the customer‘s specified dimensions, dependent on the printing presses utilized.

The basic handling does not change for the user as this technology is offered in roll format by Daetwyler SwissTec. The individual doctor blade can be snapped apart at the specified length from the roll, eliminating any manual cutting steps and thereby also eliminating the associated risk of injury at the doctor blade table.

Also check out the MDC PRECUT video:

 

