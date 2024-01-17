Rang Dong switches to latest corona technology

Vetaphone

In a move that marks a distinct policy shift on investment, the Asian giant of flexible packaging Rang Dong has installed its first Vetaphone corona treater on a Shaanxi Beiren laminator at the production plant on the Tan Do Industrial Park in Long An Province, Vietnam. Established in 1960, the company is part of the Rang Dong Plastics Group and its vast production site covers 8.3 hectares and employs many hundreds of people.

No easy decision

Looking for state-of-the-art corona pre-treatment technology, Vice Director of the Investment Department, Mr Dang Tien Hoan first encountered Vetaphone via Nguyen Anh Tu (aka Max) at Song Song, an agency based in nearby Ho Chi Minh City. Song Song represents several leading manufacturers in the print and converting sectors, including Vetaphone.

With more than 10 of Italian manufactured corona stations installed on a variety of laminating and coating lines at Rang Dong, the decision to switch allegiance was not an easy one to make. But the accessibility offered to the operator by the “slide-out-slide-in” electrode cassette on the Vetaphone treater, which makes for simple maintenance, allied to the control offered by the iCorona generator was too convincing to ignore, and with local support only a short distance away, the decision to change was made.

A treater for laminating and coating

The Vetaphone treater is a VE1C-D (4C) model, with a 1320mm web width and an operational speed to match the 200m/min laminating line. Used principally on 25-micron PET and CPP substrates that require a minimum dyne level of 38 for processing, the treater has a maximum power rating of 5kW. Speaking for Vetaphone, Sales Manager Asia Pacific, Holger Selenka stated: “We are delighted to have secured the order from such a well-known and respected company as Rang Dong. Their confidence in our product to perform consistently and give a boost to productivity is a reflection of the knowledge and R&D that goes into Vetaphone technology.”

Remarkable capacity and quality level

Output at the Long An site includes gravure printing with up to 12-colours, laminating up to 7-layer films, and 4-way stretch film, for a diverse product catalogue that includes middle pressing, zipper, vertical, liquid cover, and vacuum bags as well as shrink sleeves. The plant produces more than 13.5m square metres of flexible packaging per year and over 10,000 tons of shrink film for markets such as food, confectionary, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and agriculture.

Renowned for its quality level and ISO 14001:2004, Rang Dong was the winner of two prizes at the 2022 Vietnam Packaging Awards – one for “Excellence” and the other for “Creative Packaging” with both products being produced for leading customer Nestlé. The annual Awards are organised by VINPAS under the heading “Green packaging for a green Earth”. With Rang Dong products meeting international standards, the company currently exports to the USA, Japan, Europe, Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Nigeria, and the Middle East.