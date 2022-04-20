Nord Helio Service

Philippe Fromentin passed away

Philippe Fromentin, Managing Director of Nord Helio Service, a member of the Janoschka Group, for which he was working for 30 years, died on March 27, 2022.

When he joined Janoschka Group in 1992 at the Sopelpa site (Janoschka Angouleme), he quickly became an understanding manager, a loyal colleague and above all a technical expert, demanding and always available.

He knew how to listen to his employees, with sensitivity and empathy, in all discretion.

Nord Helio Service has its headquarters in Mazingarbe near Lille, France. This subsidiary, which has been part of the Janoschka network since 1997, offers the highest quality standards and has also been awarded the Imprim’Vert eco-label.

In its core business of flexible packaging, the company works predominantly with print shops and covers the full range of pre-press services, from the digital phase for gravure, offset and flexo printing right through to the manufacture of gravure cylinders. The company has about 20 employees.