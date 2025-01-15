Flexo+Tief-Druck
Vetaphone and Karlville

Partnership for Efficient Corona Treatment in Laminating Machines

Karlville is part of the growing list of well-known and respected OEM suppliers in the packaging printing industry who specify Vetaphone as their preferred manufacturer of corona technology (Source: Vetaphone)

Since its founding in 1996, Karlville has established itself as a leading provider in the field of label and flexible packaging technology. Headquartered in the USA with branches in Europe and Asia, the company has installed over 3,200 machines worldwide that produce shrink sleeves, pouches, and multipacks.

Given this broad range of technologies and the high standards it demands from its partners, Karlville carefully selects its suppliers. Company president John Price emphasizes, “It is crucial for us that our partners reflect the quality of our brand, including fast and reliable after-sales support. Vetaphone has an excellent reputation in the industry. We needed a corona system that could seamlessly integrate into our laminating machines. Vetaphone delivered promptly and within budget. Their innovative technology aligns perfectly with our philosophy of achieving the best total cost of ownership.”

The unwinders of Karlville’s TL-800 laminating machine have been equipped with two corona stations from Vetaphone. Each station is fitted with exhaust fans and exhaust ducts. The specified components include VE1H-C(C4)920 corona units and iPM200 generator modules. The units are equipped with ceramic electrodes on one side. The 8 kW generator enables precise watt density control by automatically adjusting to the line speed. It features a standstill switch and an automatic start relay that protects the RD62UR blower, which Vetaphone supplies along with an optional ozone separator.

“The TL-800 is an environmentally friendly machine that does not produce VOCs or harmful emissions, making it ideal for producing flexible packaging for the food and personal care sectors. It offers quick time-to-market and minimizes waste. Its reliability is particularly important – a key factor in our decision to go with Vetaphone’s corona system,” concludes John Price.

