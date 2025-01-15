New Version of AI-Powered Image Search Technology Saueressig Matches

Design-to-Print process

Saueressig, an international provider of solutions for the packaging and decor industry, has launched version 1.2 of its AI-powered image search technology, Saueressig Matches. The updated version offers enhanced features designed to further accelerate the design-to-print process and significantly boost workflow automation.

Saueressig Matches takes image search to a new level by enabling users to find similar or identical images within seconds—without the need for traditional keyword tagging. This technology is particularly useful for quickly finding references and optimizing design processes while minimizing potential errors.

Anzeige

The new version introduces three major improvements: an integrated barcode scanner, enhanced “Region of Interest” detectors, and an optimized search function for the decor industry. The barcode scanner allows users to search image data based on various barcode types such as EAN or QR codes, utilizing this information as additional search criteria, thereby significantly increasing the flexibility and precision of image searches.

Additionally, the algorithms for the “Region of Interest” function have been significantly improved. Particularly in the packaging industry, the software now not only recognizes the overall shape of a print job but also indexes individual elements and their details separately. This enhancement enables even more detailed and precise image searches, allowing users to pinpoint specific components of an image.

For the decor industry, the search function has been further refined. The new version now displays images with the highest visual match, greatly improving the efficiency and accuracy when searching for decor references and designs.

“With version 1.2 of Saueressig Matches, we offer our customers even more powerful tools to optimize the design and production process,” says Ingo Beutler, Product Owner of Matches at Saueressig. “The enhanced features enable our users to search for suitable image references faster and more precisely, significantly accelerating and simplifying the entire workflow from design to print.”

About Saueressig

Saueressig is a globally operating provider of innovative solutions for the packaging, decor, and printing industries. With decades of experience, the company, headquartered in Vreden, is active in the areas of prepress, gravure cylinder engraving, embossing, surface finishing, and mechanical engineering. As part of Matthews International Corporation, Saueressig is well-positioned internationally.