New Trophy to honour gravure printing

Students at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM) created a total of five different designs for the new design of the ERA Award in project teams led by Professor Barbara Scholz (bottom row, centre). (Source: Ansgar Wessendorf)

Guided by Professor Barbara Scholz, who supervises the “Integrated Product Design” course at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM), students developed creative ideas for the redesign of the ERA Trophy as part of an extensive project work.

The task had been clearly outlined by the ERA (European Rotogravure Association) beforehand, but at the same time it was also associated with great challenges: The design of the award should reflect contemporary rotogravure as the leading process for packaging and decor printing, which has successfully undergone serious change processes in recent years.

The newly designed ERA Award will be given for the first time at the ERA Annual & Packaging/Decorative Conference 2023.

