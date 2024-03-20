New Managing Director and new employees

D.W. Renzmann

Dr. Dominik Zimmermann has been appointed as new Managing Director with immediate effect. Following his studies and subsequent doctorate in Stuttgart, he held various management positions, most recently as Managing Director of a manufacturer of vessels and apparatus made of GRP and GRP composites for industrial applications. He therefore brings sound background and experience in operational and strategic management and corporate development to his new role.

During the staff meeting held for his introduction, he explained his decision to join D.W. Renzmann by mentioning two core elements of the company’s activities: on the one hand, covering the entire value chain from process engineering design through mechanical and electrical design of the systems up to production and commissioning. On the other hand, the strong international orientation with worldwide business activities.

New employees in the production and application area

With effect from 01.03.2024, D.W. Renzmann also has strengthened their management team in the production and application area.

The new Production Manager is Marcus von Prónay. As an expert in the optimization of production processes, he will contribute his experience and make a decisive contribution to optimizing production processes. B.Sc. Timm Gühl will be joining the application technology team. His area of responsibility includes working closely with the customers to develop c

Change in the sales organization

In addition, D.W. Renzmann would like to inform you about changes in our sales organization. The current area sales manager Jonas Becker will leave the company at his own request by 31 May 2024. The company thanks him for his dedication and commitment, both of which have undoubtedly helped to strengthen the sales team and wishes him every success in his future career. D.W. Renzmann is currently in the process of filling this position, and they are aiming at introducing their new team member as soon as possible. During the transition phase, Mr. Carsten Reinhard, Head of Sales and Service, will be your first point of contact for any questions.

E-Mail: reinhard@dw-renzmann.de

About D.W. Renzmann

D.W. Renzmann is a German medium-sized mechanical and plant engineering company based in Monzingen. It develops and produces industrial washing machines and solvent distillation systems for environmentally friendly and efficient cleaning and has also specialized in handling flammable solvents and aggressive cleaning media. In addition to developing, manufacturing and selling cleaning and distillation systems, D.W. Renzmann also offers a comprehensive range of services and advice on washroom solutions. Represented worldwide by 75 agencies and sales partners, the company supports customers all over the world in organizing their cleaning tasks and distillation processes in an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient manner.