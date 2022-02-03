Bobst

New appointments to strengthen flexpack organization

As a consequence of setting up of the Group’s new organization structure in 2021, Bobst has announced new leadership appointments for its flexible packaging operations.

The following appointments are effective as of 1 January 2022:

Mark McInulty has taken up the position of Head of Sales Flexible Packaging, while continuing with his role as Head of the Product Line CI Flexo, based at Bobst Bielefeld, in Germany. He has been instrumental in driving the commercial success of Bobst CI flexo technology since joining the company in 2017 as Service Sales Director.

Marco Carrara has moved from his role as Zone Business Director for flexible packaging and label equipment and services in the Americas, Spain, and Portugal, to become Technology Sales Director for the CI Flexo Product Line. He has worked for Bobst since 1987 in various management positions in the commercial and service areas.

Michele Riva has been appointed Technology Sales Director for the Product Lines Gravure and Lamination, based at Bobst Italia. He brings extensive experience as global sales and marketing director for several international companies in the digital printing industry and joined Bobst in 2020.

After almost four decades of dedicated service, heading up the flexible packaging sales teams worldwide, Giovanni Caprioglio is scaling down the scope of his activities. He will continue to bring his knowledge and experience to support the commercial development of the Coating Product Line in a consultancy role.