NC-free colour systems to improve the recyclability of flexible packaging

Flint Group

Flint Group, a leading supplier of inks and coatings for the global print and packaging industry, has reinforced its commitment to Nitrocellulose-free (NC-free) ink systems in Europe. This initiative actively supports flexible packaging recycling in alignment with the newly updated Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

PPWR mandates that by 2030, all packaging must be 100% recyclable, setting clear targets for recycled content. It also underscores the importance of ensuring that every component of the packaging value chain integrates seamlessly with recycling infrastructure.

Paul Winstanley, Vice President of Technology & Product Management at Flint Group, said: “The recycling infrastructure represents a significant investment that must function efficiently to achieve the circularity goals of initiatives such as PPWR, and whilst NC-based printing inks are recyclable, NC-free solutions offer improved compatibility with the mechanical recycling process. Additionally, under PPWR, producers – including packaging printers – are subject to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, which impose fees based on how easily their packaging materials can be recycled. Therefore, the ink industry is proactively developing new solutions to improve the ability to recycle packaging materials.

“Our NC-free alternatives support effective packaging recycling by offering greater chemical stability at higher temperatures. By prioritising the development of NC-free chemistries, particularly PU-based alternatives, we align with evolving regulations, ensure that our inks do not disturb the recycling process, and maximise the amount of usable material recovered.”

Stephen Butler, European Product Manager, Flexible Packaging at Flint Group, said: “We already have market-proven PU-based products delivering outstanding results for our customers. Our comprehensive portfolio of NC-free inks is successfully used in real production environments, producing consistent high-quality print at high speeds. This proves that flexible packaging printers don’t need to compromise performance for sustainability.

“Our focus remains on delivering sustainable, regulatory-compliant technologies that anticipate future needs as regulations continue to evolve. By switching to our proven PU-based inks, printers aren’t just meeting compliance requirements—they’re actively contributing to more effective and economically viable recycling systems.”

Mr. Winstanley concludes: “Our NC-free developments highlight our commitment to supporting the packaging industry’s shift toward sustainability while maintaining the highest standards of print quality and performance.”

Flint Group is pleased to offer its VertixCode (flexographic) and MatrixCode (gravure) ink technologies for flexible packaging in PU-based (NC-free) chemistries, as well as traditional Nitrocellulose-based formulations. These ink ranges are suitable for surface and reverse printing, as well as lamination printing, delivering high colour strength for inks and high-opacity for whites.