X-Rite

Jeff McKee appointed as new President

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Jeff McKee, X-Rite
Jeff McKee has been appointed as new President for X-Rite (Source: X-Rite)

X-Rite Inc., a manufacturer of colour measurement devices and software solutions for professional print colour management, has appointed Jeff McKee as President after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This promotion is part of a strategic decision to lead the company into the future of digital colour management, automation and 3D visualisation under McKee’s leadership.

McKee brings over 20 years of experience to X-Rite, during which time he has proven himself in various leadership roles, including finance, information technology and global services. He was instrumental in executing the company’s Mergers & Acquisition strategy, which included several strategic acquisitions.

In his new role as President, McKee will lead the company through the current business challenges and meeting the demand for more sustainable manufacturing processes. He emphasised the importance of a talented team and looks forward to working with them to expand and innovate X-Rite’s portfolio of solutions and continue to provide world-class service.

