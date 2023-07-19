Investments by Colombian package printer

Bobst

The Colombia based package printing company Minpak first established a relationship with Cerutti, which was acquired by Bobst in 2021, and then continued to invest its technology. Currently, the company counts seven gravure presses among its assets and is about to install a brand new one.

Retrofit and new gravure press

Besides purchasing new equipment, Minipak also invests in maintaining its assets to ensure optimum performance at all times. Recently, the company invested in a retrofit program to its 10-colour, inline lamination, Bobst RS 6003 HS gravure press. The result was an increase in output of 20% working at speeds up to 600 m/min, greater automation and protection against unplanned downtime of the machine. “Being able to convert cold seal applications at the maximum speed of conventional materials was a must for us, and the collaboration of Bobst and the Minipak team made it possible”, says Humberto Portilla, the company’s vice-president of production.

However, the increase in capacity was not enough to meet the increase in demand, which led the company to consider investing in more capacity. The consequent decision was to purchase a new 9-colour Bobst Master RS 6003 gravure press.

Quality and performance for more products

These recent investments not only support Minipak’s geographical expansion, but also provides the company with the quality and performance needed to deliver more products, especially cold seal applications, to customers.

“Improving our capacity with a higher degree of technology, has been key for us to gain significant new businesses worldwide, mainly in more sophisticated products. The move towards cold-seal applications is a good example of that. We recently closed a deal with a leading global chocolate producer, which was only possible due to this capability,” states Humberto Portilla, mentioning some key differentiators as the colour consistency achieved by colour registration features, and tension control provided by the servo systems, which enables working on thinner and more complex materials.

Quality, sophistication and logistics gains are not the only advantages Minipak achieves. All these gains also translate into a more sustainable operation, as more can be achieved with the same resources.

First Colombian ERA member

The European Rotogravure Association announced Minipak S.A.S. as their first and so far only member from Colombia. This underlines ERA’s mission to promote gravure not only in Europa but worldwide wherever it is applied and thus to contribute to the future viability of the process and the associated industry.

One of the largest flexpack manufacturers

Located in the country’s capital Bogotá, Minipak S.A.S. is founded in 1976 with a staff plant composed of 14 people. Since then, the company has developed into one of the largest flexible materials manufacturers in Colombia, servicing the whole Americas with high quality flexible packaging. Minipak has seen significant growth over the years and currently has a turnover of more than USD 125 million, thanks to an outstanding investment strategy in its two plants in Colombia. There has also been a strong focus on ensuring its 400 employees have the best skillset to provide customers with the highest performing solutions. Today, Minipak is running 10 presses (5 gravure and 5 flexo). Over the years, the company’s approach and investments have enabled them to enter new markets, including chocolates, snacks, food, pet food, personal care, and even industrial applications, with more sophisticated products. About 70% of their confectionary and cold seal packaging products is exported to over 35 countries.

