Investment in laminator as well as flexo and gravure press

GLS Films

Indian packaging solution provider GLS Films Industries recently purchased a Bobst Nova D 800 Laminator with flexo trolley and a CI flexo printing press to enhance their portfolio and augment their capacity. It is ideal for high solid content adhesives up to 50% and can also do high GSM coating, making it work like a compact coating machine with multiple advantages. It is also ideal for superior optical quality due to the flat coat and excellent for retort packaging.

The machine enables high-speed coating of solvent-based adhesives with high solid content, allowing for 20% less adhesive usage with high solid and low coating weight. Furthermore, the machine flexo system offers higher performance in terms of working speed and uses 65% less solvent dilution compared to the rotogravure coating process. This makes it highly sustainable from the “reduce” perspective and the solvent retention is also reduced due to lesser solvent.

GLS Films also invested in the Vision CI flexo press, which has a speed of 400 mpm and is suitable for water-based and solvent-based inks. According to Bobst, the high print quality and registration accuracy of CI flexo printing are well-established, and flexo presses can now compete against gravure. Therefore, their CI flexo presses meet the requirements of the most demanding package printing applications.

About GLS Films

A part of the GLS group, GLS Films has over 2,000 employees and six manufacturing units. The company delivers high-quality and sustainable solutions to its customers through state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India.

Since its founding over two decades ago GLS Films Industries has grown to become one of India’s largest flexible packaging companies. It caters to a host of industry segments, including food and drinks, FMCG, pharmaceutical, industrial, and agriculture. Focusing on innovation, supply reliability, and technical expertise, the GLS team continues to push the boundaries of manufacturing excellence while also offering cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

The company has been committed to Bobst since 2012 when they invested in a RS 888 gravure press. This was succeeded by a Nova RS 5002 gravure press, which was installed in 2019. In 2022, they went on to add a Vision RS 5003 gravure printing platform and very soon will be receiving the fourth machine of this type.