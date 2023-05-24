Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA

International Gravure Days in Switzerland

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA - European Rotogravure Association
ERA – Navigating the Future of the Gravure Industry (Source: ERA)

This year’s International Gravure Days will take place in Switzerland on 18-20 October in the Hotel Weissenstein at Oberdorf, Canton of Solothurn.

The event will be in conjunction with the Management Meeting & General Assembly in the afternoon of 18 October, followed by an informal Get-Together at the Airplane Museum Oberaargau sponsored by Daetwyler SwissTec. The conference will be held on 19 October all day.

On 20 October, participants have the opportunity to visit the plant of Rotoflex in Grenchen, Switzerland, a supplier of gravure and flexo printing inks, colour concentrates and coatings for flexible packaging as well as products that ensure protection against counterfeiting.

Room contingencies are blocked at the Hotel Weissenstein, Hotel Urs & Viktor in Bettlach and the Airport Hotel Grenchen. The transportation to the conference hotel, the Get Together and Rotoflex and back is organized. Information about speakers and presentations will follow soon.

Click here for registration.

