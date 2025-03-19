Industrial Visit to Kohli Industries in Ambernath

A Valuable Insight for GIPT Students

The Government Institute of Printing Technology (GIPT) Mumbai extends its sincere gratitude to Kohli Industries for their generous invitation and the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in gravure printing technology.

During the visit in early March, students had the chance to closely observe various aspects of the gravure printing process, quality control, and technical design. Direct engagement with state-of-the-art gravure technology enriched their theoretical knowledge and provided them with a practical perspective on the operations within the printing industry. Particularly valuable was the detailed explanation of machine functions by the dedicated staff of Kohli Industries, who patiently answered even the smallest questions from the students.

The close collaboration between industry and educational institutions plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic training and the real-world demands of the job market. Our special thanks go to Kaku Kohli, whose support and commitment greatly contributed to making this visit an insightful and enriching experience for our students.

We also express our heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Beena, whose dedicated efforts ensured a well-organized visit and made it a memorable experience for our students.

GIPT Mumbai looks forward to continued collaboration with Kohli Industries and remains optimistic about future joint projects that will further enhance practical training in gravure printing technology.