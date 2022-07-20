Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Vetaphone

Gustav Hansen appointed as Chief Procurement Officer

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Gustav Hansen, Vetaphone
Gustav Hansen has joined Vetaphone as CPO (Source: Veaphone)

Surface treatment pioneer Vetaphone, has appointed Gustav Hansen as Chief Procurement Officer as part of its strategic growth programme for the 2020s.

His role as CPO will be to develop the supply chain and provide greater security for the company’s production team and customers alike, while ensuring that the price level remains competitive.

Anzeige

Trained initially as an machinist, Hansen spent time as an AP graduate in production technology before moving into purchasing and managment.  Most recently, he was Purchasing and Planning Manager at another leading Danish manufacturer, Tresu.

Schlagwörter: ,

Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema

Gravure cylinder cleaning

Change and innovation for gravure cylinder cleaning

Weiterlesen
Cyon update: More efficiency in fully automatic gravure cylinder production

Cyon update: More efficiency and transparency in fully automatic gravure cylinder production

Weiterlesen
Doneck Euroflex: Silver Status from EcoVadis for sustainability

Silver Status from EcoVadis for sustainability

Weiterlesen
The BST PROView monitoring system

PROView – a new monitoring system for the printing industry

Weiterlesen

New Cellaxy Laser C500 XL at 4Packaging

Weiterlesen
New Trophy to honour gravure printing

New Trophy to honour gravure printing

Weiterlesen