Gustav Hansen appointed as Chief Procurement Officer

Vetaphone

Surface treatment pioneer Vetaphone, has appointed Gustav Hansen as Chief Procurement Officer as part of its strategic growth programme for the 2020s.

His role as CPO will be to develop the supply chain and provide greater security for the company’s production team and customers alike, while ensuring that the price level remains competitive.

Trained initially as an machinist, Hansen spent time as an AP graduate in production technology before moving into purchasing and managment. Most recently, he was Purchasing and Planning Manager at another leading Danish manufacturer, Tresu.