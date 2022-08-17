Growth acceleration with Westpak and Flexipack acquisition

Walki Group

Walki Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Finnish flexible packaging manufacturers Westpak and Flexipack.

Both companies will support the growth of Walki’s flexible packaging business and will become part of the global Business Area Consumer Packaging. The transaction is pending upon approval from the relevant competitive authorities. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or the terms of the transaction.

Anzeige

In 2021 Flexipack and Westpak generated combined sales of about EUR 40 million. Together they are employing some 100 employees. Westpak is based in Säkylä, Finland, whilst Flexipack production facility is located in Vaasa, Finland.

Two flexpack veterans

Westpak was established in 2008, but their experience in the industry reaches a lot further. They have established their position with a flexible and customer-oriented operating model on Finland and export markets. The cornerstones of their value world are transparency, cooperation and responsibility.

Flexipack is a BRC-certified, family-owned company with over 50 years of experience. Focussed on optimized food and industrial packaging of the highest quality, the company has developed first-class know-how in how to use a minimum amount of packaging material to gain the maximal quality, product safety and environmental benefits.