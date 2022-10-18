Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA/Stuttgart Media University (HdM)

Gravure at your fingertips – Part 2

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA_Gravure at your fingertips
The seminar „Gravure at your fingertips” is an introduction to gravure cylinder preparation and printing with demonstrations and practical exercises (Source: ERA)

On 6-18 November 2022, the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) will organise the second seminar “Gravure at your fingertips” at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM). This English language seminar is an introduction to gravure cylinder preparation and printing with demonstrations and practical exercises.

Gravure in theory and practice

The introductory course offered here covers gravure in theory and practice, from the electro copper plating of a cylinder, through surface processing and finishing, preparation of a layout and the subsequent electromechanical engraving process, to printing on several papers with different ink viscosities. Besides electromechanical engraving, all workflow processes for other modern gravure cylinder engraving procedures such as laser assisted etching and laser engraving are explained. The new developments of cylinder surfaces are touched.

Tried and tested

All process steps are tried and tested on equipment in the cylinder preparation laboratory and in the gravure printing department. Participants will design a layout, help prepare and engrave a cylinder with it, and print it on different types of paper. These steps will be accompanied by quality control with the corresponding measuring equipment.

The design of the course

The course is designed to provide a practical overview of the whole process chain for employees of gravure printers, cylinder engravers and reproduction studios, from paper, substrate and ink manufacturers, and also for newcomers to the industry coming from a different field. This course does not include advanced operator training and so is not intended for the experienced technical staff from gravure printers.

The number of participants has been limited to 10 participants per course. This enables each participant to take an active “hands on” part in each production step, which will enable a better understanding of the complete process.
