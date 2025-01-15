European Rotogravure Association aims to expand into new markets in South Asia.

Praatik Khanna Appointed as New Junior Secretary of ERA

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) has appointed Praatik Khanna as its new Junior Secretary. This personnel decision marks an important step in ERA’s efforts to tap into new markets in South Asia. Based in Ahmedabad, India, Khanna will support ERA’s strategic goal of promoting rotogravure technology in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and expanding the association’s presence in these countries.

Praatik Khanna brings over 16 years of experience in the printing and flexible packaging industry. He is a recognized expert with extensive knowledge in electronics and telecommunication engineering and has earned a stellar reputation in sales, customer relationship management, and technical support. His deep industry expertise and commitment make him the ideal candidate to drive ERA’s initiatives in South Asia.

Anzeige

“It is a great honor to join ERA as Junior Secretary,” said Khanna. “I look forward to contributing to the expansion of ERA’s presence in this dynamic region.”

In his new role, Khanna will support ERA’s headquarters in Munich by coordinating and developing activities in South Asia. His responsibilities will include implementing targeted marketing strategies, recruiting new members, and handling administrative tasks. As the main contact for ERA members in South Asia, Khanna will ensure smooth communication and provide comprehensive support, aligning with ERA’s mission to promote excellence and growth in rotogravure printing.