Center of Excellence in France receives facelift

Siegwerk announced the completion of modernization activities at its Annemasse site, the company’s second largest Center of Excellence for packaging inks and coatings in Europe. End of May 2023, employees and local authorities came together to celebrate the reopening of the revamped facility, shining in a bold and modern look now.

Apart from large-scale modifications to the administration building including the modernization of offices, meeting rooms and sanitary facilities, the recent renovations in Annemasse also included the renewal of the façade, showcasing the Siegwerk branding. The entire renovation project already started in November 2021, but had to be partially paused due to the pandemic.

The Annemasse site is one of 15 Centers of Excellence worldwide that manufacture Siegwerk’s basic inks and coatings in a standardized process. With a production capacity of more than 25,000 tons per year, it accounts for 10% of the Siegwerk group’s annual output. Today, the French site is home for 275 employees and counts as Siegwerk’s European leading location for water-based and inkjet solutions. As a modern technical center, it combines R&D, production and testing capacities under one roof.

From an automated Blending Center for the production of solvent- and water-based inks to laboratory and production facilities concretely dedicated to the development and production of inkjet solutions, Siegwerk has already invested millions of euros over the last decade to build up a sustainable, efficient and competitive Center of Excellence for the region.