Vetaphone

Boosting sales coverage in Germany

Vetaphone, a manufacturer of surface treatment equipment, has increased its sales coverage of the key German market with the appointment of Ahmed Türkmen as Area Sales Manager with immediate effect.

Qualified with a Technical Diploma in IT, he brings more than 10 years of experience in Corona treatment technology to the company and a range of skills that include order processing, sales support, and sales team management across many western European countries, as well as Russia.

Speaking for Vetaphone, VP Sales & Marketing Kevin McKell observed: “Ahmed is a very valuable addition to our sales team and has a solid background of success with surface treatment technology in Germany. He joins us at a most exciting time as we look to build on last year’s record sales figures.”