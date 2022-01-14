Flexo+Tief-Druck
Boosting sales coverage in Germany

Ahmed Turkmen has joined Vetaphone as Area Sales Manager for Germany (Source: Vetaphone)

Vetaphone, a manufacturer of surface treatment equipment, has increased its sales coverage of the key German market with the appointment of Ahmed Türkmen as Area Sales Manager with immediate effect.

Qualified with a Technical Diploma in IT, he brings more than 10 years of experience in Corona treatment technology to the company and a range of skills that include order processing, sales support, and sales team management across many western European countries, as well as Russia.

Speaking for Vetaphone, VP Sales & Marketing Kevin McKell observed: “Ahmed is a very valuable addition to our sales team and has a solid background of success with surface treatment technology in Germany.  He joins us at a most exciting time as we look to build on last year’s record sales figures.”

