Anilox d.o.o. installs new proofing machine

Heaford's proofing technology optimizes operations

Anilox d.o.o., a leading manufacturer of gravure cylinders based in Croatia, has recently installed a state-of-the-art proofing machine from Heaford to further enhance the proofing process for its cylinders.

The company made its first investment in a Heaford proofing machine back in 2013. This latest acquisition is part of a long-term project focused on “Direct Laser Engraving,” supported by the Norway Grants 2014–2021 under the “Business Development and Innovation Croatia” program.

Anzeige

With years of expertise in the production of gravure cylinders, Anilox d.o.o. has earned an outstanding reputation in the packaging printing industry. The new Heaford proofing machine enables the company to produce proofs of the highest quality while offering exceptional ease of use.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the Heaford proofer,” says Daniel Pucić of Anilox d.o.o. “The quality of the proofs has exceeded our expectations and significantly simplified our processes. Heaford has been a reliable partner for us since 2013, and the recent installation highlights their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the printing industry. With this cutting-edge technology, Anilox d.o.o. is well-positioned to continue delivering first-class products and services to customers worldwide.”

Graham Harrison, International Sales Manager at Heaford, adds: “It is a pleasure to support the team at Anilox d.o.o. in enhancing their pre-press efficiency. From our first visit in 2013 to the completion of the first proofer project, it has always been a pleasure to work closely with the entire Anilox d.o.o. team.”