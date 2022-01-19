Kohli Industries

An ambitious and successful 50-year journey

Company founder P.S. Kohli, embarked on this remarkable journey in 1972 from a humble workshop manufacturing stack-type flexo presses and slitter/rewinders for the local paper bag industry.

15 years later, by the time that his son and current company owner Kaku joined this small family business, they had already established a strong domestic presence and were focused on gravure presses, laminators and slitters for the flexible packaging Industry.

Kaku Kohli, son of company founder P.S. Kohli and current owner of Kohli International (Source: Kohli) The latest version of the flagship of the Kohli gravure press portfolio: The Thea-9one8 3.0 (Source: Kohli) The state-of-the-art facility of Kohli International at Thane near Western Indian metropolis of Mumbai (Source: Kohli) The Gaia, a dedicated entry-level solution for solvent-free lamination (Source: Kohli)

A turning point

When Kaku visited Drupa for the first time in 1990, this was a crucial turning point for him that paved the future path for Kohli. Although he was impressed and inspired by the technology being displayed at the show, he also realized the obvious disparity between European and Indian machine technology and its manufacturers. Therefore, at the age of 22 it became his mission to reduce this gap and to gain international respect that he was confident an Indian manufacturer could achieve.

Grabbing the international market

Though P.S. Kohli had already secured a large market share in India, the intention of his son was to grab the international market by offering innovative machines at competitive prices with a strong emphasis on personalized customer service.

50 years later, in 2022, we Kohli Industries now operates from a state-of-the-art facility with a dedicated research and development department. At this time, more than 1500 machines have been successfully installed in 38 countries worldwide.

The game changer

The state-of-the art gravure press Thea-9one8 has been a game changer for the company. Going gravure viral in 2020, this machine brought Kohli to the forefront as a manufacturer of international reputation. With the Thea-9one8 Kohli was the first Asian manufacturer to run printing speeds during live demonstrations of 651 mpm using toluene free inks and 501 mpm using water-based inks.

A dream comes true

With the help of a most efficient and determined team as well as a supportive family, 32 years since the first Drupa visit, a dream has finally come true. According to Kaku, he believes there is a new-found appreciation and acceptance for Indian machines that was absent before. It is not only true to say but rightly earned, that Kohli now can favorably stand any comparison with its European counterparts.

A broad product portfolio

Kohli offers a wide range of gravure printing presses to suit different applications. This comprises the Rhea series with mechanical line shaft drive and Thea series with electronic line shaft drive.

However, Kohli not only stands for state-of-the-art gravure printing technology from India, but also offers machinery for converting purposes.

Plutus is Kohli’s latest multi process and multi technology coater/laminator.

Like a multi tool swiss army knife, Plutus is a suitable combination of multiple applications making it a most versatile equipment for any converting need. The machine is capable of processing solvent-based, water-based, solvent-less, hot-melt, cold-seal and UV-LED-Ebeam lacquers or even pressure sensitive silicones.

The Gaia is a rather simple entry-level solution for solvent-free lamination. It is available in the two versions AR 405 and AR 450 and is designed for web withs of 650 – 1500 mm and productions speeds of up to 450 mpm. As an option, it also offers in-register window lamination.

Athena is an advanced but easy-to-use solution to solvent- and water-based lamination or coating for a wide range of flexible substrates of different properties and thicknesses.

Lamex is a combination of extrusion technology from Rajoo Engineers of India and web handling technology from Kohli. Offered with different configurations, from mono and co-extrusion to inline tandem multistage extrusion, Lamex is an environment friendly process to combine multiple substrates like Polyester, BOPP, paper, Aluminum oil and PE.

Zeus is an innovative range of slitter/rewinders for the flexible packaging and pressure sensitive label industry. It processes substrates ranging from light weight films to medium weight paper and label stock.

By operators for operators

To maximise efficiency and reliability, all Kohli machines have been conceptualised by machine operators for machine operators, designed and manufactured by Kohli in India.

Kohli takes pride in its ability to design and customize machines to meet special requirements for domestic and global clients. As every detail matters, over the decades, Kohli has invested extensively in the QC department to ensure all components are of maximum quality. In addition, they consistently upgrading their manufacturing process to build machines that minimise waste and are more eco-friendly.

As Kohli believes in deep rooted customer relations, all machine delivery is followed by a personal and efficient after sales service. Essential machine parts are well stocked to ensure prompt delivery and many parts are standardised for interchangeability between machines. Finally, one of the cornerstones of Kohli’s business is to ensure a high level of safety and therefore all machines are built as per ISO, CE & EU safety standards. Indeed, this are impressive results of

Indeed, impressive results of an ambitious and successful 50-year journey.