Already booked your participation in the sustainability workshop?

In packaging printing in particular, the aspect of sustainability can no longer be ignored and is demanded everywhere. This relates to the production of the packaging itself but also on the recycling or reuse of the used one.

Therefore the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is organising a workshop on sustainability in packaging technology. This English language event takes place on 12 – 13 September 2023 at the iP³ insititute located at the HTWK Leipzig and will serve as an introduction to sustainability issues related to packaging materials with practical examples. The target group are all employees from packaging printing related industries interested in sustainability issues

The workshop’s focus is on the challenges posed by plastic packaging waste and the environmental footprints of products and processes. The core sustainability principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle are explored, including their applications in supply chains and the obstacles to implementation.

The agenda of the workshop

The agenda covers:

The basics of environmental balances

Approaches and methods

Status quo of packaging

This is followed by a part related to Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA) which provides

a basic understanding of the methodology for evaluating the environmental impacts of products and services. Participants will learn about the various stages of an LCA, from goal definition and data collection to impact assessment and interpretation of results. The theoretical basics are complemented by practical examples.

