Bobst

AIMCAL Golden Cylinder Award for technical innovation

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Bobst_Golden Cylinder Award 2022
Kurt Oegerli, Sales Manager Bobst North America (Second from right), receiving the Golden Cylinder Award for Technical Innovation at the AIMCAL 2022 R2R Conference in Orlando, FL/USA (Source: Bobst)

Bobst’s advanced register control for precision printing and ECG in Gravure has been judged “Best of the Best” in the Technical Innovation category of the 2022 AIMCAL Golden Cylinder Awards.

The system consists of a new set-up and advanced functions of Bobst’s automatic register control, Registron. One of its main advantages is that the press operator can make a correction immediately after the colour is printed, without having to wait for the images to be displayed on the web viewer. An additional benefit for the efficiency of gravure printing is realized during job changeovers as downtime for press set-up is greatly reduced and consequently the waste that is generated in the process.

Furthermore, the new advanced function of the register control is the technical innovation that enables easy and controlled handling of ECG printing in gravure, by controlling the register on the whole printed surface, enabling a reel report of the register quality.

