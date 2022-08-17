Flexo+Tief-Druck
Acquisition of FFP Packaging Solutions to strengthen  sustainability

The production plant of FFP Solutions in Northampton, UK (Source: FFP Packaging Solutions)

Constantia Flexibles has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of FFP Packaging Solutions from Northampton, UK. The acquisition earns Constantia Flexibles the first consumer plant in the UK.

Founded in 1967, FFP Packaging Solutions has over 50 years of excellence and is now a leading manufacturer of sustainable flexible packaging in the consumer market. The expert for recyclable laminates offering flow wraps, lidding films, and pre-made pouches already today generates over 80% of its sales in sustainable packaging. FFP Packaging Solutions prevails as a long-term trusted partner for major food brands & UK retailers. With over 100 employees, the business operates from its headquarters in Northampton, UK.

“Sustainable packaging solutions are no longer a trend. They are a must-have. FFP Packaging Solutions figures already show it. And together, we are committed to a circular economy, driving the transformation with more sustainable packaging,” specifies Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, to the new edition of the Constantia Flexibles family.

