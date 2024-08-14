EyeC and GED Bulgaria form strategic partnership

Strengthening the Bulgarian Market

EyeC GmbH, a global provider of automated artwork verification and print image inspection systems, announces its collaboration with GED Bulgaria. This partnership aims to strengthen EyeC’s presence in the Bulgarian market while delivering tailor-made print image inspection solutions to enhance customer satisfaction. The core focus of this cooperation is to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions.

As a renowned company specializing in printing and packaging solutions, GED Bulgaria will now serve as EyeC’s distributor. In addition to promoting cutting-edge and fully automated print image inspection solutions, the experienced team at GED Bulgaria will closely collaborate with EyeC’s sales department to offer personalized solutions to customers in Bulgaria. This comprehensive support includes providing guidance to potential customers, conducting product presentations and training sessions, as well as providing on-site technical assistance throughout Bulgaria.

Markus Fietkau, Sales Director at EyeC, praises GED Bulgaria’s reputation for high-quality work and extensive expertise, stating, “This partnership allows us to further establish our products and services in the Bulgarian market, enabling us to provide even better solutions to our customers through local support. We eagerly anticipate working together to elevate the standards of print image control.”

Ivan Staykov, Executive Manager at GED Bulgaria, adds: “We are thrilled to partner with EyeC, as their first-class inspection solutions add immense value to our portfolio. With EyeC’s expertise, we can deliver enhanced quality control and precision to our customers, optimizing their production processes. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing top-notch solutions and support and we look forward to helping our customers achieve new levels of success in their industries.” Press Release

The strategic partnership with GED Bulgaria holds a pivotal role in EyeC’s distribution network. The collaboration allows both companies to leverage their vast experience and knowledge, ensuring optimal product availability in the Bulgarian market. This alliance serves various distribution channels and grants different customer segments access to EyeC’s top-notch, high-quality inspection solutions.

About EyeC

Founded in 2002, EyeC GmbH provides fast, accurate, and easy-to-use artwork and print inspection systems. EyeC is the only provider on the market that ensures product quality throughout the entire manufacturing process – from the first artwork file to the finished printed product. Products from EyeC provide users with 100% confidence about the print quality of their products, such as labels, folding boxes, package inserts, or flexible packaging. As a result, complaints, and recalls are minimized, production costs lowered, and quality testing optimized. Around the world, more than 3,000 EyeC inspection systems are currently used by pharmaceutical companies, printers, and manufacturers of branded goods. The company currently employs over 70 people in Hamburg and has international sales partners in more than 100 countries. Further information at www.EyeC.com.

About GED Bulgaria

GED is a family-owned and professionally managed business, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Started as a prepress studio, today the company is one of the leading distributors in Press Release Bulgaria for best-in-class manufacturing and color management solutions for the printing, packaging and consumer goods production sectors. Further information at www.gedbg.com.