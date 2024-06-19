Flexo+Tief-Druck
Adphos/ERA

Workshop on new electrothermal drying solutions

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Adphos and ERA organised a workshop on "Drying Technologies and New Electrothermal Drying Solutions" for representatives of the packaging and decor printing industry (Source: ERA)

Several dozen experts from the technical and economic sectors of the packaging and decorative printing industry gathered for an insightful workshop on “Drying Technologies and New Electrothermal Drying Solutions”. Taking place in April 2024, the workshop was organized by adphos in collaboration with the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) at the company’s headquarters in Bruckmühl.

The event commenced with a welcome from Ms. Stefani Dhami, Secretary of the ERA, and the managing directors of adphos. Throughout various sessions, current drying technologies were presented and compared, highlighting the significant performance differences between available systems. These comparisons, using real-world examples, piqued the interest of the attendees.

Practical application demonstrations

A standout feature of the workshop was the tour of the adphos company premises. Participants were introduced to the unique design, advanced technology, and versatile configurations of the adphos aNIR drying systems. The newly designed technical center hosted three application demonstrations, showcasing the effectiveness of adphos‘ technology:

  • Cross-Linking of Coatings: A 2K barrier coating on an aluminium substrate was treated at up to 230°C with a dwell time of 0.9 seconds, illustrating the technology’s capability to rapidly crosslink coatings, which is crucial for industrial applications.
  • Inkjet Printing on Laminated Paper: Yellow and Black inkjet inks were simultaneously applied to laminated paper and dried at a process speed of 60 m/min, while the substrate temperature remained below 50°C. This demonstrated the effective drying of colour inkjet printing without overheating the substrate, dispelling any previous doubts.

The workshop concluded with an evening event at a local Bavarian brewery, allowing participants to engage in further discussions and exchanges. The event was considered a great success, providing valuable knowledge and showcasing innovative solutions in drying technologies.

