What developments, trends, and challenges do you personally expect for the packaging printing industry in 2025?

Gravure printing industry

Davide Garavaglia, President of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA), responded to this question as follows:“The gravure printing industry in Europe is at a significant moment of change. Trivalent chrome is emerging as a safer alternative to Hexavalent Chrome, while environmental regulations push for eco-friendly inks and sustainable processes. Alternative printing technologies continue to challenge traditional methods. Rising costs, new packaging materials, and supply chain disruptions demand innovation and adaptability. Attracting fresh talent is also critical, as the industry must position itself as a forward-thinking and rewarding career path to secure its future.”

“Meanwhile gravure printing continues to be the most popular printing technique for packaging and decorative in developing markets like for example Asia and Africa. This is a great opportunity for our association to expand and include new members from all over the World. I am confident that, by working together as a team, we can successfully overcome these challenges and embrace the opportunities ahead.”