W&H appoints Dr. Sascha Witt to the Executive Board

Dr. Sascha Witt takes over the position of Chief Sales Officer at machine manufacturer Windmöller & Hölscher as of June 01, 2022. He is responsible for global sales in addition to the sales and service subsidiaries worldwide.

With the appointment of Dr. Witt, the W&H Management Board consists of four members: Peter Steinbeck (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Falco Paepenmüller (Chief Technology Officer), Dr. Sascha Witt (Chief Sales Officer) and Martin Schulteis (Chief Financial Officer).

Effective June 1, 2022, Dr. Sascha Witt joined the executive board of engineering company Windmöller & Hölscher. Witt has been responsible for the Europe North sales and service region at W&H since joining the company in 2020. Prior to this, Witt, who holds a PhD in economics, held various management positions in the mechanical engineering sector, including managing subsidiaries in the United States.

Witt takes over the sales leadership from Peter Steinbeck, who, as CEO, will focus on the overall strategic direction of the W&H Group, the company’s service business unit, corporate communications, and human resources, “W&H’s international focus and proximity to our customers continues to be a key factor to success. Dr. Witt will focus on W&H’s global structure and market needs. We are pleased to have an excellent addition to our Executive Board team,” Steinbeck said, explaining the decision. The expansion of the Executive Board is part of our plan for the long-term succession, he added. “As a family-owned company, it is particularly important for us to have a strong and consistent team and therefore stability in the company’s management and leadership” says Steinbeck.