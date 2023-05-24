Visit to Jupiter Chemicals

Hell Gravure Systems

Recently, specialists from German visited the customer Jupiter Chemicals located in Haryana, India. The purpose of the visit was to exchange experiences on engraving topics.

Under the brand name EngravePlus, Jupiter Chemicals, offers high-quality gravure image carriers worldwide. This brand name was conceived to indicate that they intend to use the full potential of electromechanical engraving technology which in turn would help the customers to have more value of their investment in cylinders. While bringing the most challenging design ideas to real view with engraving, these gravure image carriers offer significant ink savings, longer cylinder life and elimination of recurring quality issues. For this they use engraving systems like the HelioKlischograph K5 provided by Hell Gravure Systems.

Jupiter Chemicals are continuously endeavoring to incorporate world-class technology and high-quality material to offer a flawless product experience to their customers. Today, EngravePlus has become a synonym for providing quality printing and coating cylinders within the global gravure industry.

About Hell Gravure Systems

Hell Gravure Systems – a Heliograph Holding company – is a leader in the manufacture of prepress engraving systems. As an inventor of pioneering technologies, the company is continuously redefining international standards. With its numerous technical solutions, the company leads the market in its many core areas of expertise – the electromechanical and direct laser engraving of gravure and embossing cylinders and the high-resolution direct engraving of elastomer printing forms for relief printing. The latest industry highlights are the HelioKlischograph K5, the AutoCon automated production line with one or more HelioKlischograph K500 systems, and the Cellaxy and PremiumSetter direct lasers.