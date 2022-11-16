Versatile gravure printing units

Omet

Gravure is almost synonymous with excellence in metallic inks printing and high coverage of opaque backgrounds at the highest speeds. In general, it is the most suitable printing technology for packaging and labels with metallic effects.The gravure printing units by Omet can be used with a wide range of substrates, especially dedicated to flexible packaging applications. The company offers two different solutions. There is a movable unit which can be inserted in-line in any position or sequence and the connection performed by one single operator thanks to its versatility. The unit is a valid support for the transfer of glues for lamination or cold seal in one pass.

The second solution is a brand-new high-value gravure printing unit, with accessibility for the operator on centerline, on both sides. The printing cylinder and inking tray can be loaded on to the front side of the rotogravure unit. The unit can print front and reverse and it is equipped with integrated chill drum and doctor blade with front and reverse position. Premium results are ensured by the possibility to include the electrostatic interlocking device (ESA) into the unit to aid ink transfer on non-flat surfaces like cardboard. A wide choice of drying systems is available to dry any ink thickness and to apply special varnishes.